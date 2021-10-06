Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 69 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $17.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.96 and a 200 day moving average of $361.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 196.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.52 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

