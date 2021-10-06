Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,999 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,655,000 after buying an additional 6,694,249 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,490 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,797,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 2,288,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,993,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.