Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,009 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,181. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39.

