Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 21,628 shares.The stock last traded at $29.49 and had previously closed at $29.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price target on Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The stock has a market cap of $662.66 million and a PE ratio of 30.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

