Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.46 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.71.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

