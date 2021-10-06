KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 10,000 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.