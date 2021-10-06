Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3,728.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,098,000 after buying an additional 608,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 638,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 74,386 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,198. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

