Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 17,409 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Perion Network as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. 28,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,568. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $692.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

