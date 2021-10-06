JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 834,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,921,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $116,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $83,148,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1,812.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,061,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,549,000 after buying an additional 1,005,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. 77,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,292. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

