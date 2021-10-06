JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 433,772 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $104,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in HSBC by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in HSBC by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HSBC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. UBS Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HSBC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 216,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

