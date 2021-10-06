JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EDPFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 70,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,746. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.