JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $99,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 142,200 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.75. 49,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,725. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.