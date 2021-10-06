JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 221,861 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.60% of Teleflex worth $113,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 599,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $240,884,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $7.09 on Wednesday, reaching $368.52. 2,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,196. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.31 and a 200-day moving average of $400.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

