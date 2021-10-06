JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $97.85 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $97,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

Shares of TECH traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $479.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,802. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.71 and a 200-day moving average of $449.42. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $250.24 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

