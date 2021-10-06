Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,880 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total transaction of $2,572,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $263.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.46 and a 12-month high of $288.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.29.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 14.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

