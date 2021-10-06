Johnson Rice Downgrades Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) to Accumulate

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRY. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Get Berry alerts:

NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. 3,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.71. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.