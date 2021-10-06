JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Short Interest Up 56.2% in September

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the August 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 27.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $447.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79. JOANN has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. JOANN’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth $7,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

