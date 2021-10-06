JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shot up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.80. 14,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,334,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKS. Roth Capital reduced their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 54.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 116,151 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,048.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 177.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

