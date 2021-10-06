Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 2645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 319,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.