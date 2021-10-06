Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

NYSE:WH opened at $81.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,265,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

