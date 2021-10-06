Jeff Sweetser Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Sweetser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $178,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $354,139.24.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -132.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.