Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $127.50

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.50 and last traded at $128.44, with a volume of 8940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.97.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 142.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.01.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $580,497. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,943,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
