Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $127.50

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.50 and last traded at $128.44, with a volume of 8940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 142.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.01.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $580,497. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,943,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.