Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,424 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $4,446,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,869,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $507,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,723,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN traded up $10.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 over the last quarter.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.