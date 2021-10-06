Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period.

FUMB stock remained flat at $$20.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

