Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $260.38. 29,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

