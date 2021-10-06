Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NIO by 282.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NIO by 228.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 643,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,760,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.