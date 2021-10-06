IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives GBX 324.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IWG. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of IWG stock traded down GBX 10.10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 281.90 ($3.68). The company had a trading volume of 2,345,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.21. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

