Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 34.6% in September

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,683,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

