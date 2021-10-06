iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

IYG traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $192.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.87. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.64 and a fifty-two week high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

