iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after acquiring an additional 358,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,833,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.73 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

