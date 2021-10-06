iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,226 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $102,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,838,000 after buying an additional 559,591 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,877 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.55. 1,260,921 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.61.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

