iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 9.7% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,303,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 907,708 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. 6,572,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,402. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.34 and a 1-year high of $105.41.

