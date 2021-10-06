iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 517.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,700 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.08. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.