Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $180,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 46,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,616. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

