IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.88. 2,238,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,304. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.84.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,179 shares of company stock worth $56,606,593. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.