IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $469,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 27.9% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

AR stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 8,936,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,686,222. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

