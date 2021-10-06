IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

