Investors Buy Large Volume of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,228 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average volume of 1,343 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 238.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,256,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,510,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,159,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,803,000 after purchasing an additional 142,769 shares during the period.

XLRE traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. 468,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,295. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

