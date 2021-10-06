Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 41,422 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,204% compared to the average volume of 781 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after buying an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sanofi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203,040 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. 1,216,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

