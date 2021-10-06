Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 130,533 shares.The stock last traded at $54.73 and had previously closed at $55.04.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
