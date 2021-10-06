Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 130,533 shares.The stock last traded at $54.73 and had previously closed at $55.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $6,788,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 159,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $3,435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 54,971 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

