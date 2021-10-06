Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:VGM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,423. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
