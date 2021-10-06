Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,423. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

