Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RFV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 63,892 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000.

Shares of RFV opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $99.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00.

