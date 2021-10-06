Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

Shares of VMO stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,015. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

