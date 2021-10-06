Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $310.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $323.50 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ISRG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $323.33 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.33 to $353.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.84.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,380. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $217.67 and a 1 year high of $362.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.15 and a 200-day moving average of $308.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

