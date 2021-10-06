Intuit Inc. (INTU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on October 18th

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Intuit has increased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intuit to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

INTU opened at $533.35 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $549.93 and a 200-day moving average of $480.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

