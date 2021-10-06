International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,640 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.21% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $79,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.