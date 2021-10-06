InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $76.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IHG. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
