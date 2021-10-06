Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $119.98. 63,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,734. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $447,802,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

