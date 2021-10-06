Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $148.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intercontinental Exchange traded as high as $122.68 and last traded at $122.65, with a volume of 315643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.08.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

