Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Major Shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee Sells 227,811 Shares

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 227,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $512,574.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ying Chiu Herbert Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of Integrated Media Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $3,707,000.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

